Tori Yorgey, West Virginia Reporter, Struck By Car While Reporting

WSAZ Huntington (WV) reporter Tori Yorgey was hit by a car January 19 while reporting live. She was uninjured and continued the report on a water main break.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” she told anchor Tim Irr after being struck.

The road Yorgey was on in Dunbar, West Virginia was icy. Yorgey kept insisting she was OK after being hit, and resumed the report as a concerned Irr watched from the studio.

“That’s live TV for you,” said Yorgey, who added that “my whole life just flashed before my eyes.”

The motorist who struck her stopped to check on the reporter. “That woman was so nice,” said Yorgey.

Gray Television owns WSAZ in DMA No. 75. Yorgey graduated from Penn State late in 2018 and started at WSAZ a short while later.

She plans to move on to Hearst Television’s WTAE Pittsburgh as of February 1. ■