Tori Spelling Hosts Lifestyle Show Exclusively for Vizio

Tori Spelling is featured in a new lifestyle series that will premiere exclusively on Vizio’s WatchFree Plus platform.

Vizio, which has been adding new ad-supported channels and video-on-demand content to its platform, is working with MyTime Movie Network to produce 10 episodes of @Home with Tori. The series is currently in production and will debut in May.

(Image credit: Vizio)

Episodes feature Spelling’s tips for cooking, baking and entertaining as she’s joined by special guests including Patti Stanger of The Millionaire Matchmaker.

Vizio says data about its viewers from its Inscape data unit indicates the show’s topics are interesting to audiences on its platform.

“We were excited to work with Tori Spelling and Jacob Nasser to create these episodes that Vizio audiences will love. Based on our Inscape data, we know that they enjoy cooking, DIY, and entertainment, and together we developed the episodes that were a natural fit for Tori's passions and that would resonate with what our viewers want to watch most,” said Greg Barnard, director of content acquisition at Vizio and executive producer of @Home with Tori. “This show invites audiences to join Tori and special guests in her home for an exclusive entertainment experience and is another great example of how we continue to deliver programming that is unique, relevant and available only on Vizio.”

Spelling is best known to TV viewers for her role on the series 90210.

“To say I’m excited to film a series with my friends and family from the comfort of my own home would be an understatement,” Spelling said. “From cooking to entertaining, we hope to inspire viewers to create memorable experiences from home. We are going to have a lot of fun and I’m thrilled the Vizio audience will be along for the journey with us.”

@Home with Tori is the first original production from MyTime Movie Network, a female-focused network of channels that’s available in 19 countries and six languages.

The show is produced by Jacob Nasser, who most recently produced Second Chance at Love for Hallmark Channel and Twice Bitten for BET Plus. ■