Tori & Dean: Inn Love Opens Big

The premiere of Oxygen's Tori & Dean: Inn Love was the network's most-viewed in its seven-year history with women 18-49. The reality series drew 270,000 women in the demo and 459,000 total viewers Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

That beat the network's prior record in the demo - the series premiere of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, which averaged 226,000 women 18-49. It was also much better than the network's primetime average in the demo - 78,000 women 18-49 in February.

The show follows Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott as they open a bed and breakfast in southern California.