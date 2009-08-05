‘Tori & Dean' Finale Sets Oxygen Ratings Record

Oxygen's Tori & Dean season finale attracted more than one million viewers in the 18-49 demo, the first time the network has ever broken a million in that group.

The show topped last year's finale, which drew 932,000 in the demo and 1.47 million viewers overall, up from 1.3 million last year. The show garnered 813,000 viewers among women 18-49 and 404,000 in W18-34.