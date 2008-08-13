Tori & Dean Deliver for Oxygen
By Alex Weprin
Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood ended its season Tuesday night with the highest-rated season for any show in Oxygen history.
The finale drew 1.3 million total viewers, including 932,000 18-49. As a whole, the show was up 124% above last season among total viewers, averaging 904,000, and 99% among persons 18-49, averaging 659,000.
The program also drew in voters to the show’s Web site, driving a 61% increase in traffic on Oxygen.com in the week leading up to the finale. As part of each episode, viewers are encouraged to log on and vote live during the show.
