Tori & Dean Deliver in Demo

Oxygen’s Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood delivered the best ratings ever for the network among women 18-49, its target demo.

In that time slot, Oxygen finished as the No. 2 network in the 18-49 demo overall.

The July 8 Tori & Dean episode had the largest audience ever for the series, delivering a 1.2 household rating, 994,000 total viewers and 802,000 persons18-49, 660,000 of whom were females 18-49, Oxygen’s target demo.