Topf Named WPMT Harrisburg GM

Chris Topf, former WNWO Toledo general manager, has been named VP and general manager of WPMT Harrisburg. He will report to Kathy Clements, COO, Tribune Broadcasting.

Before his time in Toledo, Topf was VP of sales at Barrington Broadcasting, overseeing 13 markets. Topf also held executive sales positions at New England Sports Network, National Cable Communications and MMT, where he led the ad sales efforts for the Post-Newsweek group.

“Chris has a successful history managing a television station and brings a strong background in revenue development in the broadcast television business. He will be a great asset for WPMT and a great addition to Tribune Broadcasting,” said Clements.

Topf graduated with a BS from Fordham University in New York City, where he was born and raised.

“The Tribune Broadcasting team has a clear focus on continuing to grow their broadcast and digital properties, and I am proud to be a part of that team,” he said. “I will work with every member of the WPMT team so that we continue to enjoy being a vital part of the fabric of the Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York community.”