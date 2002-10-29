Top TV execs plan gatherings at NATPE
CBS, NBC and Fox will all hold affiliate boards of governors meetings at
January's gathering of the National Association of Television Programming
Executives in New Orleans, the association confirmed Tuesday.
Fox also may hold an overall affiliate event at the show, said NATPE
president and CEO Bruce Johansen and NATPE chair and Fox Networks CEO Tony
Vinciquerra.
TV-station groups will also get together at NATPE, with Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. the
latest to schedule a meeting for its six stations.
Senior executives from most major TV groups also plan to attend the show,
including executives from ACME Communications Inc., Clear Channel Broadcasting, Cox
Television, Gannett Broadcasting Co., Viacom Television Stations Group, Belo Corp.,
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., NBC Television Stations, Paxson Communications Corp.,
Tribune Broadcasting and Young Broadcasting Corp.
"Having CBS, Fox, NBC and Post-Newsweek schedule major meetings for their
leadership during the conference next January, as well as top executives from
ACME, Clear Channel, Cox, Gannett and Viacom registered to attend [the show] in
New Orleans, further validates the important role NATPE plays in our business,"
Vincequerra said.
Studios also plan to participate in
the show by hosting kiosks in "Hollywood Plaza," a
pavilion located in the center of NATPE's show
floor.
Studios confirmed to participate are Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., NBC Enterprises, Buena Vista
Television, Paramount Domestic Television, King World Productions, Sony Pictures Television,
Tribune Entertainment, Twentieth Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television
Distribution.
NATPE will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention
Center in New Orleans from Monday, Jan. 20, through Thursday, Jan.
23.
