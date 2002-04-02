Top three nets claim ratings wins
No, it wasn't a three-way tie, but CBS, NBC and Fox all claimed victory in
week No. 27 of this season's prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings race.
CBS said it won
the household race, and in demos, it claimed victory among men 25 through 54
and 18 through 49, with a big boost from the NCCA
Men's Basketball Tournament.
NBC won among adults 18 through 49 for the seventh time in eight weeks
(including three weeks influenced by the Olympic Games).
Fox claimed victory among teens.
CBS said CSI: Crime Scene
Investigation
was the most-watched regular program of the week, with
an average audience of 25.2 million viewers.
However, Saturday night's Final Four basketball game (Maryland vs. Kansas)
reached a total audience of 35.6 million and an average audience of 18.5
million.
Fox said it was thrilled with the debut of Greg the Bunny Wednesday
night, which gave the network its highest ratings in the time period from
9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with a sitcom or drama) in almost two years.
ABC claimed no victories, but it said the debut of The Bachelor
Monday gave it its best ratings performance
on that night in two months.
And the new
The Court gave the network its
second-largest audience in the Tuesday 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour in three months.
Season-to-date, NBC leads the season among adults 18
through 34, 18 through 49, 25 through 54, viewers and households.
We won't bore you with all the numbers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.