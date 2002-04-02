Top three nets claim ratings wins

No, it wasn't a three-way tie, but CBS, NBC and Fox all claimed victory in

week No. 27 of this season's prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings race.

CBS said it won

the household race, and in demos, it claimed victory among men 25 through 54

and 18 through 49, with a big boost from the NCCA

Men's Basketball Tournament.

NBC won among adults 18 through 49 for the seventh time in eight weeks

(including three weeks influenced by the Olympic Games).

Fox claimed victory among teens.

CBS said CSI: Crime Scene

Investigation

was the most-watched regular program of the week, with

an average audience of 25.2 million viewers.

However, Saturday night's Final Four basketball game (Maryland vs. Kansas)

reached a total audience of 35.6 million and an average audience of 18.5

million.

Fox said it was thrilled with the debut of Greg the Bunny Wednesday

night, which gave the network its highest ratings in the time period from

9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with a sitcom or drama) in almost two years.

ABC claimed no victories, but it said the debut of The Bachelor

Monday gave it its best ratings performance

on that night in two months.

And the new

The Court gave the network its

second-largest audience in the Tuesday 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour in three months.

Season-to-date, NBC leads the season among adults 18

through 34, 18 through 49, 25 through 54, viewers and households.

We won't bore you with all the numbers.