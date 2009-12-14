Top Studio Execs Meeting In Washington To Discuss IP Theft

A host of top studio execs are meeting with Vice President

Joe Biden, Attorney General Eric Holder, new IP enforcer Victoria Espinel and

others Tuesday at the White House Conference Center to talk about enforcing

laws against intellectual property piracy.





That comes as the Congress is appropriating $30 million to pursue IP theft.

The White House is describing it as a first-of-its-kind meeting of all the

stakeholders to talk about combating piracy in the technological (translation

"digital" age.)

Media execs scheduled to attend include: NBCU CEO Jeff Zucker, Warner Bros.

Entertainment Chairman Barry Meyer, Viacom Chairman Philippe Dauman and many

others from the music and publishing side.

Other government officials on guest list include FBI Director Robert Mueller,

Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, and Commerce Secretary Gary

Locke.