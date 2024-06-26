Top Six CTV Shows Repeat in TVision’s Power Score Ranking

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys (Season 4) repeated in the top spot of TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of June 17.

In fact the first six shows on this week’s list were in the exact same position as last week. TVision says this is the first time that’s happened since it started its Power Score rankings.

The company also noted that the top five shows represent five different streaming services.

Following The Boys in the ranking are Presumed Innocent on Apple TV Plus, Bridgerton (Season 3) on Netflix; The Acolyte on Disney Plus, The Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3) on Paramount Plus and Evil (Season ) on Paramount Plus.

Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Netflix and Paramount Plus each placed three shows in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

