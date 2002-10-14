Top nets vie for Sunday

CBS won the circulation battle Sunday night (households and total viewers),

while ABC and NBC tied for the first among adults 18 through 49, ending up just

one-tenth of a rating point apart among adults 25 through 54.

ABC won adults 18 through 34. That's based on the Nielsen Media Research fast

affiliate ratings.

CBS won the first hour of prime time with a football overrun and 60

Minutes in households, viewers and the key demos.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS

retained the circulation lead with the second half of 60 Minutes and

Becker,

while Fox won the demos with Major League Baseball playoff coverage.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC surged to the top in most of the key categories with

Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

CBS was second in households

during the hour with Bram & Alice and the start of the movie

Gleason. (From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Gleason was third in

households and among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.)

ABC was second among adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54 and first among adults 18 through 34 with

Alias.

At 10 p.m., ABC gained the lead with The Practice, which won all of the

key ratings categories.

In the Nielsen metered markets (household ratings only) The WB Television Network averaged a

3.7/5 with its lineup of Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and

Angel.

On Saturday, ABC won the key adult demos with the movie Enemy of the

State, while CBS had the biggest audience with its lineup of dramas,

including Touched by an Angel, The District and The Agency.

CBS was second in adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. NBC and Fox battled to

stay out of the cellar, and Fox managed to cling to third in households and the

key demos with MLB playoff coverage. NBC was fourth with a special,

Forensic Files, and the movie Star Trek: Insurrection.

On Friday, NBC won the circulation and key demo battles with Providence,

Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. At 8 p.m.,

Providence won the household and total-viewer contests and tied ABC,

which aired America's Funniest Videos, among adults 25 through 54.

Videos won among adults 18 through 49. and Fox's baseball-playoff coverage

won with adults 18 through 34.

At 9 p.m., Dateline won across the key ratings categories, while

new CBS drama Hack was second in households, total viewers and adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54. SVU easily won the

key categories at 10 p.m., while baseball on Fox was second. CBS' new 10 p.m.

drama, Robbery Homicide, was fourth in most categories and tied for third

with adults 25 through 54.

In the Friday-night weblet battle (in the Nielsen metered markets), The WB

averaged a 3.5/6 for the night, anchored by Reba at 9 p.m., which

averaged a 4.4/7. UPN aired the movie Supercop 2 and averaged a

1.7/3.