Top Netflix Execs Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos Got Less Pay in 2021

Top execs at Netflix got less compensation in 2021, according to a proxy statement filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Co-CEO Reed Hastings got total compensation of $40.8 million in 2021, down 6% from $43.2 million in 2020.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s other co-CEO, saw his pay drop 3% to $38.2 million from $39.3 million a year ago.

“2020 presented unprecedented challenges for Netflix and the world, as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Named Executive Officers continued to execute our strategies and deliver strong performance throughout 2020 amidst the continuously evolving and challenging environment,” Netflix said in the proxy.

COO and chief product officer Greg Peter’s compensation dropped to $20.4 million from $20.8 million, CFO Spencer Neuman’s pay slipped to $12.5 million from $12.9 million, chief legal officer David Hayman’s pay dipped to $10.2 million from $10.5 million and Rachel Whetstone, the company’s chief financial officer got $5.3 million, down from $5.4 million. ■