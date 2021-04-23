Top Netflix Execs Got Bigger Paychecks in 2020

The pandemic boosted Netflix’s subscriber numbers in 2020 and it also boosted compensation for the streaming company’s top executive.

Co-CEO and chairman Reed Hastings got $43.2 million in total compensation, up 12% from $38.6 million a year ago.

Hastings’ option awards rose to $42.4 million from $37.4 million in 2019.

Co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos’ pay climbed 13% to $39.3 million from $34.7 million. Sarandos became co-CEO last July and his salary increased to $20 million from $18 million.

Netflix’s new chief communications officer Rachel Whetstone received total compensation of $5.4 million, including a $4.8 million salary.