Top Models Chows Down

Cover girls don’t eat burritos, French fries, or mashed potatoes. Right?

Well, it turns out they do. At least on occasion.

It was one of those nights on Wednesday (Sept. 15) when Tyra Banks formally crowned 19-year-old Eva Pigford as America’s Next Top Model.

Tyra and the top model wannabees celebrated at the Ivar in Hollywood with judges from the show and fashion world glitterati. Paris Hilton was at the fete, having returned to LA from the East Coast where’s she’s been busy shooting Simple Life 3 for Fox.

They dined on a comfort food buffet filled with prime-rib sandwiches, shoe-string fries, and mashed potatoes. For those who were watching their figures organizers also provided a tossed salad.

The lovely crew went home with a black cloth Top Model gift bag filled with goodies -- a coupon for a free Chipolte burrito, some eye cream, a baby tee, fur key chain and discount coupons for fur, jewelry and shoes. Everybody also got a copy of “Everything About Me Is Fake . . . And I'm Perfect,” the book by Janice Dickinson that promises to reveal how far supermodels will go to look fabulous before, during, and after the hot-hot days of a modeling career.