Top Markets Elect Peacock, Mouse

The election-coverage-ratings race in the top three markets went to WNBC New York, KABC Los Angeles and ABC's WLS Chicago, according to Nielsen Media Research overnights.

For the first time, overnight demos were available in those markets thanks to Local People Meters.

Drawing the biggest number was WLS, which averaged a 7.2 rating/17 share for the night; WNBC averaged a 6.1/13; and KABC averaged a 3/10. The same order of finish in the "Rock the Vote" demo (18-34) mirrored that order of finish.

In Kerry country, the election night choice was NBC's WHDH with a 6.3/13 in 18-49's and an even biggger 18-34 number with a 7/16.