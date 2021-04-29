Top FuboTV Executives Got $20 Million in Options

FuboTV CEO David Gandler and Executive Chairman Edgar Bronfman Jr. each received stock options valued at more than $20 million as part of their 2020 compensation, according to a proxy statement released by the sports-focused virtual multichannel video programming distributor on Wednesday.

Gandler had a salary of $470,000, a bonus of $265,068 and option awards of $20.9 million as part of his total compensation of $21.694,522.

Bronfman, who joined the company on April 29, received retainer fees of $84,098 and option awards of $20.9 million for his total compensation of $29.942,144.

fuboTV reported a $570 million loss on revenues of $217.7 million for 2020.

Over the last 12 months, its stock rode a roller coaster rising from a low of $7.51 to a high of $62 a share on Dec. 22, then falling again to $18.66 on April 16. fuboTV shares closed Wednesday at $21.78.

In the proxy statement, fuboTV said it 2020 equate incentive plan provides employees including its named executive officers with “the opportunity to participate in the equity appreciation of our business and incentivize them to work towards the long-term performance goals of the company.”