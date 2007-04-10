Top Four Nets Sport Ties In Prime Time

ABC and CBS tied for first in the 18-49 demo in the Monday night prime time Nielsen ratings race with a 4.1 rating/11 share apiece, while Fox and NBC tied for second with a 3.5/9 each.



ABC was led by Dancing with the Stars at a 4.5/12 for its hour-and-a-half outing, building from a 4.1/12 at 8-8:30 to a 5.2/13 at 9-9:30. CBS was powered by strong outings from sitcoms Two and a Half Men (4.5/11) and the return of King of Queens (4.6/11), as well as drama CSI: Miami's time period-winning 4.7/13 at 10-11 p.m.



Fox's top show was 24, with a 4.4/10 at 9-10. NBC aired the two-hour debut of Australian reality format import Thank God You're Here, and improvisational comedy from FremantleMedia, the folks behind American Idol. The ratings were behind American Idol as well, with TGYH peaking at a 4.1/10 in its second half-hour, but dropping to a 3/8 in its last half hour at 10:30-11.



The CW averaged a .8/2 for an all-repeat lineup.

