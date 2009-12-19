Top Execs to Address NATPE

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, Shine Group Chairman and CEO Elisabeth Murdoch and Tornante CEO Michael Eisner are some of the top executives who will address this year's National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas Jan. 25-27. The announcement came from NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman on a call Dec. 16 to preview the conference.

“For professionals involved in all aspects of content and distribution, NATPE has always been about networking. This year, we've doubled our efforts to facilitate meaningful business opportunities for every attendee, from the top-tier executive ranks to the young professionals who will drive the future of our business,” Feldman said. “It is our hope that these initiatives, coupled with the changes to the familiar layout of past NATPE Market & Conferences, will make the 2010 event easily managed and highly productive for everyone.”

Several of television's top producers also will address the conference, sharing their knowledge and experience with attendees, including CSI's Anthony Zuiker; House's David Shore, Katie Jacobs and Hugh Laurie; Cougar Town and Scrubs' Bill Lawrence; and Modern Family's Steve Levitan.

Jan. 25 will also feature the annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, this year honoring David E. Kelley, Irwin Gottlieb, Jeff Gaspin and Judge Judy Sheindlin. All four honorees will also appear individually on stage Jan. 26 for a series of moderated question-and-answer sessions.

“In the end, NATPE is really about having the highest level of people across as many disciplines as possible raise as many questions as they can about the business, and then try to answer those questions,” Feldman said.

This year's show floor will move to ballrooms on the first level of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, putting it closer to the compound's various hotels. Many syndicators also will meet with clients in hotel suites.

In 2011 and 2012, NATPE will move to Miami's South Beach, meeting at the newly renovated Fontainebleau and adjacent Eden Roc hotels.