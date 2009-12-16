Top Execs to Address NATPE

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, Shine Group

Chairman and CEO Elisabeth Murdoch and Tornante CEO Michael Eisner are some of

the top executives who will address this year's National Association of

Television Programming Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas from Jan.

25-27, 2010, said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman in a call to preview the

conference on Wednesday morning.

"For professionals involved in all aspects of content and

distribution, NATPE has always been about networking and this year, we've

doubled our efforts to facilitate meaningful business opportunities for every

attendee, from the top-tier executive ranks to the young professionals who will

drive the future of our business," said Feldman. "It is our hope that these

initiatives, coupled with the changes to the familiar layout of past NATPE

Market & Conferences, will make the 2010 event easily managed and highly productive

for everyone."

Several of television's top producers also will address the

conference, sharing their knowledge and experience with attendees, including CSI's

Anthony Zuiker; House's David

Shore, Katie Jacobs and

Hugh Laurie; Cougartown and Scrubs' Bill Lawrence; and Modern

Family's Steven Levitan.

"In the end, NATPE is really about having the highest level

of people across as many disciplines as possible raise as many questions as

they can about the business and then try to answer those questions," says

Feldman.

This year's show floor will move to ballrooms on the first

level of the Mandalay

Bay Convention

Center, making it closer to the compound's

various hotels. Many syndicators also will meet with clients in hotel suites.

In 2011 and 2012, NATPE will move to Miami's

South Beach, meeting at the newly renovated

Fontainebleu and adjacent Eden Roc hotels.