Top Execs to Address NATPE
Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, Shine Group
Chairman and CEO Elisabeth Murdoch and Tornante CEO Michael Eisner are some of
the top executives who will address this year's National Association of
Television Programming Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas from Jan.
25-27, 2010, said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman in a call to preview the
conference on Wednesday morning.
"For professionals involved in all aspects of content and
distribution, NATPE has always been about networking and this year, we've
doubled our efforts to facilitate meaningful business opportunities for every
attendee, from the top-tier executive ranks to the young professionals who will
drive the future of our business," said Feldman. "It is our hope that these
initiatives, coupled with the changes to the familiar layout of past NATPE
Market & Conferences, will make the 2010 event easily managed and highly productive
for everyone."
Several of television's top producers also will address the
conference, sharing their knowledge and experience with attendees, including CSI's
Anthony Zuiker; House's David
Shore, Katie Jacobs and
Hugh Laurie; Cougartown and Scrubs' Bill Lawrence; and Modern
Family's Steven Levitan.
"In the end, NATPE is really about having the highest level
of people across as many disciplines as possible raise as many questions as
they can about the business and then try to answer those questions," says
Feldman.
This year's show floor will move to ballrooms on the first
level of the Mandalay
Bay Convention
Center, making it closer to the compound's
various hotels. Many syndicators also will meet with clients in hotel suites.
In 2011 and 2012, NATPE will move to Miami's
South Beach, meeting at the newly renovated
Fontainebleu and adjacent Eden Roc hotels.
