Top Disney General Entertainment Executives Promoted in Shuffle

Disney General Entertainment said it promoted three senior executives in a management shuffle under chairman Dana Walden.

Shannon Ryan (Image credit: Disney General Entertainment)

Craig Erwich was named president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals.

Shannon Ryan was named president, marketing, Disney General Entertainment.

Eric Schrier was named president, Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment.

All three report to Walden, who assumed her post after Disney head of entertainment Peter Rice was fired by CEO Bob Chapek in June.

Amid the changes, Bryan Noon, who returned to Disney as president, entertainment, Walt Disney Television, from Netflix last year, will be leaving the company, after a transition period, Disney said.

Craig Erwich (Image credit: Disney General Entertainment)

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that – the best. These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen,” said Walden. “Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”

Erwich continues to oversee ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, adding unscripted and alternative entertainment and Disney Branded Television Streaming originals to his portfolio.

Ryan has led an internal agency responsible for the marketing and publicity for shows from ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and Disney Television Studios since 2020. She expands her purview to include Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content.

Also: Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2022: Shannon Ryan

Schrier was president of FX Entertainment. In his new post he will work across Disney General Entertainment while leading teams from the 20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature studios. ■