Top Disney General Entertainment Executives Promoted in Shuffle
Bryan Noon, president, entertainment, Walt Disney Television, leaving company
Disney General Entertainment said it promoted three senior executives in a management shuffle under chairman Dana Walden.
Craig Erwich was named president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals.
Shannon Ryan was named president, marketing, Disney General Entertainment.
Eric Schrier was named president, Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment.
All three report to Walden, who assumed her post after Disney head of entertainment Peter Rice was fired by CEO Bob Chapek in June.
Amid the changes, Bryan Noon, who returned to Disney as president, entertainment, Walt Disney Television, from Netflix last year, will be leaving the company, after a transition period, Disney said.
“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that – the best. These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen,” said Walden. “Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”
Erwich continues to oversee ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, adding unscripted and alternative entertainment and Disney Branded Television Streaming originals to his portfolio.
Ryan has led an internal agency responsible for the marketing and publicity for shows from ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and Disney Television Studios since 2020. She expands her purview to include Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content.
Also: Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2022: Shannon Ryan
Schrier was president of FX Entertainment. In his new post he will work across Disney General Entertainment while leading teams from the 20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature studios. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.