Top Chef Taking Bite Out of Big Apple

Bravo’s Top Chef is coming to New York for its fifth season, following seasons in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago.

New to the judging cast this season will be Toby Young, a food critic and author of the book How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, who will replace former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy co-star Ted Allen, who has a deal with Food Network.

Padma Lakshmi will return as host, while Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be back as judges. Among the guest judges this season will be Martha Stewart, Foo Fighters, Rocco DiSpirito, Wylie Dufresne, Jean-Georges and Eric Ripert.

Top Chef New York will premiere on Bravo with a supersized episode Nov. 12 at 10 p.m.