Top Chef Sizzles in Season Finale, Design Debuts Strong

Bravo's Top Chef finished its second season hot last night, averaging nearly 3.9 million total viewers from 10 to 11 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. That made it the the night's top cable telecast and put it up 157% over its season one finale.



The reality cooking competition averaged 2.88 million adults 18-49, up 185% from season one's finale and up 108% from its pre-finale season average.



Post-Chef, Bravo saw its best series premiere ever with new interior decorating competition Top Design. The show averaged 1.77 million total viewers and 1.32 million adults 18-49 at 11 p.m. Starting next Wednesday, the show will run at 10 p.m.



NBC Universal-owned Bravo averaged 636,000 total viewers and 374,000 viewers 18-49 in prime during January, up 38% and 44% from last year, respectively.