'Top Chef' Preps For Seventh Season
Top Chef is sharpening its knives and returning for a seventh season.
Bravo's popular cooking series has set dates for open casting calls in search of the next set of smallscreen kitchen maestros. Next edition of the series will premiere in 2010.
Producers will begin casting calls Oct. 18 in San Francisco and then will travel to Miami; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York; and Dallas.
