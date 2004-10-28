Top Cat Gets DVD Home

Close friends get to call him DVD, providing it's with dignity.

Top Cat fans will recognize that line from the hip, hummable theme. For everybody else, before there was Andrew Lloyd Weber's Cats, there was Hanna Barbera's Top Cat, a short-lived ABC prime time animated series (1960-62) that became a cult boomer classic in Saturday morning airings throughout the 1960's. The series will be released on DVD Dec. 7 on Warner Home Video.

The release includes a Top Cat theme sing-along, a storyboard showcase, interviews with voice actors, and Top Cat Kellogg's commercials.

Teamed with that release is the second season of the first prime time animated series, The Flintstones.

