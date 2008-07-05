Top 10 Emmy Finalists Announced

In an effort to curb leaks and rumors surrounding the Emmy Awards online, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the top 10 finalists in the best comedy and best drama series categories for this year's Emmys.

The top 10 comedy series are: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, Family Guy, Flight of the Conchords, The Office, Pushing Daisies, 30 Rock, Two and a Half Men, Ugly Betty and Weeds.

The top 10 drama series are: Boston Legal, Damages, Dexter, Friday Night Lights, Grey's Anatomy, House, Lost, Mad Men, The Tudors and The Wire.

The academy will hold blue-ribbon screenings on the last weekend in June. Those votes, combined with members' votes, will determine the top shows.