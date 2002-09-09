Too close for comfort

It just might be that as horrible as last Sept. 11 was, many viewers have no

interest in looking back at that horrifying piece of recent history.

Several weeks ago, WPIX-TV New York asked visitors to its Web site, "How much

of the extensive Sept. 11 anniversary coverage do you intend to watch?" The

response was overwhelming. Nearly 90 percent answered "None of it." Only 7.5

percent said they'd watch "a lot of the coverage."

Broadcasting & Cable asked a similar question of its Web readers over

the last few days, presumably reaching television pros, and they feel similarly.

In our poll, 63 percent said upcoming coverage was "excessive." Only 18 percent

said the time set aside for Sept. 11 commemoration was "just right," and only 16

percent said it was "insufficient."

Neither poll is scientific, but they may indicate that 9/11 is a recent

enough nightmare that many aren't ready to relive the day, no matter how

delicately the material is presented.