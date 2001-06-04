Tonys top themselves, but lose

The Tony Awards "Produced" strong ratings for CBS Sunday night, but still not strong enough to beat ABC and NBC's offerings.

CBS' coverage of the Tonys from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT were up across the board in the national ratings from the previous year, including a 32% boost in adults 18-49 to a 2.5 rating/6 share. CBS averaged a 3.2/7 in adults 25-52 (up 33%) and 9.1 million viewers (up 600,000) according to Nielsen Media Research fast-national data. ABC's combination of The Practice and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? won the 9-11 p.m. ratings race, followed by NBC's NBA Playoff coverage (East Coast).

- Joe Schlosser