Tony Snow Joining CNN

Former White House press secretary and Fox News Channel host Tony Snow is joining CNN as a political contributor, the network announced.

“In the White House, Tony brought a remarkably human touch to the discussion of public policy, which he will continue to do as part of the best political team on television,” CNN president Jon Klein said announcing the move. “He will contribute a unique breadth of political and journalistic expertise to what is already the most provocative and wide-ranging political analysis on the air.”

Snow served as press secretary to President Bush from April 2006-September 2007. Before joining the White House, Snow hosted Fox News Sunday and Weekend Live with Tony Snow on CNN rival Fox News.

Snow is not a total stranger to CNN’s airwaves, however, having served as a substitute host on CNN’s Crossfire in the past.

“I’m delighted to be able to join CNN during the most exciting and unpredictable political year in memory,” Snow said in a statement. “The big challenge in 2008 is to develop deep, creative and aggressive analysis of both political parties, their candidates and campaigns. I’m eager to get started since this race is sure to shape American politics for years to come.”