Tony Snow Heads to CNN

Former White House press secretary and Fox News Channel host Tony Snow is joining CNN as a political contributor.

"In the White House, Tony brought a remarkably human touch to the discussion of public policy, which he will continue to do" on CNN, said president Jon Klein said in announcing the move.

Snow served President Bush from April 2006 to September 2007. Before joining the White House, Snow hosted Fox News Sunday and Weekend Live With Tony Snow on CNN rival Fox News. In the past Snow has served as a substitute host on CNN's Crossfire.