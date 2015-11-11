Tony Kovaleski Joins Scripps as Corporate Investigative Trainer, KMGH Denver Reporter

Award-winning investigative journalist Tony Kovaleski is returning to Denver to serve as an investigative reporter for KMGH and a corporate investigative trainer for The E.W. Scripps Company.

A 28-time Emmy winner, Kovaleski will educate and work with other investigative journalists nationwide across Scripps’ television division. The appointment is effective Nov. 30.

“Scripps recognizes Kovaleski’s unparalleled skills at investigations and sees the value he brings to both Denver and to fellow Scripps investigative journalists,” said Sean McLaughlin, VP of news for the Scripps TV division. “He will conduct investigative training workshops across the company, helping other markets to produce the same high level of award-winning investigations.”

In 2012, Kovaleski left KMGH to serve as chief investigative reporter of KNTV, NBC’s O&O station in the San Francisco-Bay Area.

“The Denver community remembers, with great appreciation, Tony’s prior work as a determined investigator whose stories uncovered wrongs in business and government,” said Brad Remington, KMGH VP and general manager. “His work in San Francisco in the past several years only expanded his reputation as a dogged journalist who turns local stories into content worthy of the nation’s attention.”

A San Jose State graduate, Kovaleski has tallied such journalism awards as the duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow, Sigma Delta Chi and National Headliner Award. He will team up with John Ferrugia on the investigative team at KMGH.

“I am honored to rejoin the talented team of journalists at Denver7,” Kovaleski said. “It is very clear that Denver7 is committed to hard-hitting investigative journalism. Investigative reporting is my passion and now I get to do it in the place I consider my home. I also look forward to my new responsibility as a trainer. It gives me the opportunity to work with some of the country’s top journalists to grow an already impressive Scripps legacy of investigative reporting.”