Tony Dokoupil, Adriana Diaz To Host ‘CBS Mornings Plus’

The third hour of CBS Mornings, known as CBS Mornings Plus, launches Monday, September 30, and Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz will co-host. The program will be on 9-10 a.m. ET weekdays on CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit and Miami, and simulcast on streaming network CBS News 24/7.

CBS Mornings Plus will take viewers deeper into the most important headlines of the day, CBS News said, while touching on the latest in pop culture, entertainment, health, wellness and financial news.

Dokoupil co-hosts CBS Mornings with Gayle King and Nate Burleson, with Vlad Duthiers as featured host.

Diaz joined CBS News in 2012 and anchors the Saturday CBS Weekend News.

“CBS Mornings Plus is a great example of how our broadcast and beyond strategy is leveraging the strengths of our most important brands to grow the audience and position CBS News and Stations for the future,“ CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures president Wendy McMahon said. “At the same time, it highlights our commitment to delivering best-in-class journalism on every platform. We are building on the momentum of CBS Mornings and giving audiences more of the signature storytelling and differentiated reporting that they have come to expect from CBS News in the mornings.”

Shawna Thomas is executive producer of CBS Mornings and CBS Mornings Plus.

“This expansion of CBS Mornings shows a commitment to the brand, and I’m excited to see what this team can do with another hour of real estate to experiment with,” Thomas said. “People say all the time they wish we had another hour. Now it’s time for us to do something smart with the time that the audience will appreciate.”