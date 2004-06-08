Tony Does Killer Numbers

The fifth-season send-off of Home Box Office's mob hit, The Sopranos, collected 10.98 million viewers in its 9 p.m. time slot Sunday.

The Sopranos recorded a 21.7 rating and a 30 share in HBO's universe of about 30 million subscribers.



Only the season premiere notched higher numbers this season, pulling in 12.1 million viewers and a 23.8 rating and 32 share.