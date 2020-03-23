'Tonight Show' to Air 'Hybrid' Episodes During Coronavirus Crisis

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will air what home network NBC calls “hybrid episodes” beginning March 23 and extending “until further notice.” The episodes feature new guests as part of Fallon’s At Home Edition segments, combined with what NBC terms “best-of-moments” from past episodes.

Trevor Noah and rapper/DJ D-Nice are on March 23. John Legend is on March 24. Irish singer Niall Horan is on March 25, Alec Baldwin March 26 and Tina Fey is on March 27.

With Fallon doing some social distancing amid the coronavirus, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition premiered March 17 on the show’s official YouTube channel. Fallon hosts 10-minute episodes from his home. Following its premiere on YouTube, At Home Edition airs as part of each repeat episode.