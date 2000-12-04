Tongue-Tied Crier

FCC Commissioner Susan Ness probably has the agency's easiest name, but it sure gave Court TV personality Catherine Crier a hard time at last week's Western Show in Los Angeles.

First, Crier welcomed the crowd to a panel with Commissioners Powell, Furchtgott and Roth, to which Ness immediately (and rightfully) objected. (Furchtgott-Roth is just one tall bureaucrat, not two separate persons.)

Once corrected, Crier referred to Ness as Hess throughout the rest of the session, even after Ness passed her a note with the correct spelling.

Finally, at the end of the hour, Crier thanked Commissioners Susan Ness, Michael Powell and Harold Furchtgott-Roth.