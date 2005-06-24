Tomlinson-Targeted Amendment Voted Down

The House has voted not to amend an appropriations bill to explicitly prohibit any government official from exercising control over public broadcasting programming.

The vote was 218 to 187, with only a handful of Republicans voting yes.

The bill, introduced by Democrats Maurice Hinchey of New York, was clearly targeted at embattled CPB Chairman Kenneth Tomlinson.

Tomlinson is under fire for his efforts to put more conservative programming on noncommercial radio and TV.