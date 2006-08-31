Tomlinson Renomination In Limbo

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Andy Fisher confirmed a Reuters report that the committee will not take up the nomination of Broadcasting Board of Governors' Chairman Ken Tomlinson this session.

Tomlinson has been under increasing scrutiny following investigations at CPB and most recently by the State Department of BBG, that cited ethical violations.

Tomlinson resigned his CPB board chairmanship lsat fall under increasing criticism of his attempts to add conservative programming to ther service to counter what he said was liberal bias. But he remained atop BBG, though his term expired in 2004. He was renominated by the President in 2005, but the committee held up considering the nomination while the various investigations were being undertaken.

Tomlinson gets to serve until a replacement is named, so he will not have to exit when Congress does at the end of the year.