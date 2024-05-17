Tom Wills To Retire After Nearly 50 Years at WJXT Jacksonville

Tom Wills, long-running anchor at WJXT Jacksonville, Florida, has announced his retirement. He started at WJXT in 1975 and has anchored early-evening news for over 40 years. He will retire later this month.

“Tom Wills has been an integral part of the News4JAX family for nearly five decades, and his dedication to journalistic excellence has been unmatched,” said Terri Cope Walton, VP and general manager, WJXT-WCWJ. “His passion for storytelling and commitment to serving our community have left an indelible mark on all of us. While we will miss his presence in the newsroom, we are incredibly grateful for his contributions over the years and wish him a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.”

A Pittsburgh native, Wills has a journalism degree from American University. Before joining WJXT, Wills worked at WTOP radio and TV (now WUSA) in Washington.

“After nearly 50 incredible years of reporting the news to the wonderful people of North Florida and South Georgia, it is with a mixture of gratitude and nostalgia that I bid farewell to this chapter of my life,” Wills said. “Each day has been a new adventure, and I am humbled by the trust and support of our viewers over the years. While I may be stepping away from the anchor desk, the memories and connections forged will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, Jacksonville, for allowing me to be a part of your lives. Here's to the next chapter!”

Wills received the Legacy Award from the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters in 2018.

Graham Media Group owns WJXT, an independent station.