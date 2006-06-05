Tom Green Returns Online

The AP reports that comedian Tom Green will be hosting an Internet-only talk show on ManiaTV.com. The weekly call-in show, which will debut June 15, will be filmed in Green's own living room. He is set to tape 50 episodes, which will be shown on ManiaTV.com as well as his own Web site, Tomgreen.com.

Green, who first gained fame in his native Canada, found success in the U.S. when MTV picked up The Tom Green Show, a variety show/sketch show rife with wacky antics. In 2003, Green hosted The New Tom Green Show, a more traditional talk show, on MTV, but it was cancelled after just a few months.

Among other material Green taped for MTV was The Tom Green Cancer Special, which humorously followed--in detail--his battle with testicular cancer.