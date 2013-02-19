Tom Doerr Named WFLD News Director

Tom Doerr has been named VP and news director at WFLD Chicago. Formerly the VP and news director at sister Fox O&O KRIV Houston, he starts Feb. 25 and succeeds Phyllis Schwartz.

"Tom has a fresh approach to local news and an ability to recognize meaningful stories within a community," said Dennis Welsh, VP and GM. "He is an exceptional leader, with a natural news instinct and a proven track record of success and we are excited to welcome him to our station."

Welsh took over WFLD in January.

Prior to KRIV, Doerr was VP and station manager at WFOR-WBFS Miami. Earlier, Doerr was the news director at KTVT-KTXA- Dallas, WPLG Miami and KTRK Houston, among others.

"There is no news town quite like Chicago; there is always something vibrant and exciting happening in this city," said Doerr. "I look forward to leading the talented team of committed journalists at FOX 32 in providing interesting and valuable news to viewers."