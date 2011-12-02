Tom Davis Takes Over WPVI Newsroom

Longtime WPVI Philadelphia news director Tom Davis has been named vice president and news director at the ABC owned station. He replaces Carla Carpenter, who was named senior VP of digital media for the ABC owned station group in October.

WPVI is a news leader in DMA No. 4

"Tom's promotion is well deserved." says Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager. "He has distinguished himself as a top flight news manager over two decades, and is uniquely qualified to lead Action News into the future on television, online, and on all mobile platforms."

An Ohio native, Davis has been the assistant news director at WPVI since 2004. His career includes a similar position at WJLA Washington.