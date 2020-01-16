Tolleah Price Named EP of Hearst's 'Matter of Fact'

Tolleah Price has been promoted to executive producer of Hearst Television’s weekly political half-hour Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.

Price moves up from supervising producer, which is the position in which she joined the show. She succeeds Jillian O’Brien, to whom she previously reported and who is exiting to return to international news in a senior position outside the U.S.

“We are genuinely fortunate to have someone with Tolleah’s capabilities and skillset guiding our show,” said Emerson Coleman, senior vice president, programming at Hearst Television, who serves as the show’s executive in charge of production, in a statement. “Tolleah has been a driving force behind ‘Matter of Fact’ for two seasons. From her days at NBC and CBS, she has distinguished herself through her creativity, insight and pure determination. As we grow and evolve the show, Soledad, Tolleah and the Matter of Fact team will continue to focus on delivering quality, differentiated storytelling aided by our valued station partners around the country.”

During the 2019-2020 television season, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien has increased its reach from 90% to 93% of U.S. TV households in local television markets.

Price began her television journalism career as a producer in Flint, Michigan, moving on to producer positions in Memphis and Washington, D.C., before joining CBS News as a digital journalist. During her stint there, she was a field producer for political conventions, debates and the 2013 Presidential Inauguration.

She then moved to Al Jazeera America as the coordinating producer of America Tonight. After developing and producing an award-winning digital documentary on America’s opioid crisis for Rare Media, she joined NBC-owned WRC Washington, D.C., where she was promoted to the investigative unit.

She is a graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park and Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.