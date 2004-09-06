Tolerance Level

Editor: Curiously, Fast Track finds it newsworthy that News Corp. President [Peter] Chernin is endorsing John Kerry ["Chernin for Kerry," Aug. 9, page 6], and that liberals scorn the Fox News Channel as "world-class liberal-bashers." Perhaps when one considers our president an enemy and Fidel Castro a friend, nearly everything will look like liberal-bashing.

The real story here is that politically conservative News Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch doesn't punish his employees for views that oppose his own. If Chernin didn't know that, he'd be a closet Democrat or a committed independent.

One has to wonder if news staffs of CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS sense and enjoy the same tolerance.

Todd Halberg, Denver

(Received via e-mail)