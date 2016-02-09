Todd Harrison Joins Sinclair’s WPBN/WTOM in Traverse City as GM

Sinclair Broadcast Group has appointed Todd Harrison general manager of NBC affiliates WPBN and WTOM in Traverse City, Mich. In addition, Harrison will supervise sales and other non-programming aspects of the market’s ABC stations WGTU and WGTQ in accordance with local marketing agreements.

“In Todd’s over 13 years of sales and management experience, he has been successful in achieving his sales objectives while implementing various additional sources of revenue including internet campaigns, online video, mobile, and social media solutions for clients and agencies,” said Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.

Since 2009, Harrison had been Viamedia Inc.’s area manager for the Ft. Wayne, Ind., Terre Haute, Ind., Indianapolis and La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis. markets. Prior to that, he he spent five years as an account executive at Indiana’s NewsCenter for Granite Broadcasting Corporation.

“Combined with Sinclair Television Group’s reach, scale and leadership, we plan to build enhanced value for our viewers, valued clients, and the communities that make up the Northern Lower and Eastern Upper Peninsulas of Michigan,” Harrison said. “We can achieve this by utilizing not only over-the-air television, but our vast array of digital and mobile capabilities.”