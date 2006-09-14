Today Is a Winner With Meredith

Meredith Vieira's debut on the Today show Sept. 13 gave NBC one of its best morning news ratings this year outside of the Torino Winter Olympics and Katie Couric's final day last May, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen Media Research.



Today averaged 6.9 million viewers and a 2.6 rating in the key adult 25 to 54 demo on Vieira's first day co-anchoring with Matt Lauer. Outside of four days during last February's Olympics and Couric's send-off, it was Today's largest audience since since Dec. 9, 2005.



The show's Sept. 13 marks were good enough to handily beat ABC's Good Morning America, which posted 4.4 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in 25 to 54s.



The usually heated race between Today and GMA is expected to get even more competitive this fall. Even after Couric left the show at the end of May sweeps, Today continued to beat GMA over the summer. GMA is adjusting to a new cast as well. Co-anchor Charlie Gibson departed over the summer to anchor World NEws. On Sept. 5, GMA introduced its new news anchor Chris Cuomo and weatherman Sam Champion, who join co-anchors Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer.