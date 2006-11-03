Today Is Still On Top

NBC's Today show held its ground as the top-rated morning show last week, out-delivering ABC's Good Morning America in total viewers and the key 25 to 54 demographic.

For the week of Oct. 23, Today averaged 5.7 million viewers, while GMA posted 4.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS' Early Show trailed with 2.4 million viewers.

Today was also no. 1 in 25 to 54s, followed by GMA and Early Show in third.

NBC says this is the 568th consecutive week that Today has ranked as the no. 1 morning show.

In the key news demo, adults 25 to 54, Today averaged 2.3 rating/16 share, while GMA posted a 1.7/12. Early Show averaged a 0.8/6.