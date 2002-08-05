Today shelves Powers review

NBC's Today producers couldn't find room for Gene Shalit's

less-than-groovy review of Austin Powers Goldmember until one week after

its opening (which set a comedy box-office record, pulling in $76 million its

first weekend).

The week leading up to the movie's release included an extended segment on

Katie Couric's cameo in the film and three separate interviews with the film's

stars on a special Austin Powers Today Show set.

The logical capper would seem to be a review of the movie on opening day.

According to NBC, it was not discomfort with the tone of the piece, but simply

a lack of room: "The show was full."