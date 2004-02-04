Today Plans WMAQ-TV Visit

Today has timed its visit to NBC-owned WMAQ-TV Chicago’s streetside studio to coincide with the daylong festivities surrounding the ceremonial demolition of "the ball" (the one deflected by a Cubs fan in the team’s heartbreaking National League Championship Series loss).

The show will be broadcast live Feb. 26.

The ball is being brought to the studio for the unveiling of the winner in a contest to decide what method should be used to destroy the ball that night. The destruction will be carried live on MSNBC.