Today Hailed as TV Giant

The Library of American Broadcasting will salute NBC's Today show at its Celebration of Giants luncheon Sept. 15 in New York.

It will be the second time the library has gone outside the traditional criteria to celebrate a show or person who has made a "significant contribution to the industry."

The first was the late President Ronald Reagan, who received the award in 2004.

"Today has been broadcast live on the NBC television network for more than 50 years and has brought great favor upon the profession of broadcasting and service to the television public by pioneering the nation’s premiere morning news entertainment show,” the library said.

The show joins 15 individuals being honored, including Johnny Carson, Mel Allen, Dan Rather, Fred Rogers, Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner.