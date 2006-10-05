Today Continues To Shine

NBC's Today show continued its reign as the most-watched morning show last week, although ABC's Good Morning America picked up audience.

For the week of Sept. 25 to 29, NBC averaged 5.73 million viewers compared to ABC's 4.89 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS' Early Show trailed in third with 2.62 million viewers.

Today was also no. 1 in the key adults 25 to 54 demographic, averaging 2.73 million viewers in the demo to ABC's 2.22 million and CBS' 1. 08 million.

With its new anchor team of Meredith Vieira and Matt Lauer, Today is continuing its dominance of morning news, although the margin is smaller than Vieira's first days on the air. On her first day, Sept. 13, for example, Today averaged 6.9 million viewers. The network says it has been no. 1 for 564 straight weeks.

Today did lose viewers from last week, when it averaged 5.84 million viewers, while GMA was up slightly from 4. 7 million viewers last week.

But compared to the same period a year ago, when Katie Couric was still on the show, Today is up slightly in total audience, although not in the key demo.